WVa fire marshal offers tips to avoid holiday kitchen fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s office is offering some tips to keep people safe while they are cooking during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Thanksgiving is the peak day nationwide for home cooking fires, the fire marshal’s office said in a news release.

The leading contributing factor in cooking fires and fire deaths is unattended cooking, the fire marshal’s office said.

The agency passes along advice from the National Fire Protection Association. That groups advises people stay in the kitchen while cooking on the stove top and don’t use cooking equipment if sleepy or drinking. Also, stay inside while cooking the turkey and check it frequently, and don’t let children get closer than 3 feet to the stove, the group said.

If there’s a fire, slide a lid over it to smother the flames or use a fire extinguisher. Keep children away from electric cords, matches and lighters, and lit candles. And test smoke alarms regularly.

