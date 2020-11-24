Advertisement

WVa fire marshal offers tips to avoid holiday kitchen fire

Photo: CDC
Photo: CDC(KWQC)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s office is offering some tips to keep people safe while they are cooking during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Thanksgiving is the peak day nationwide for home cooking fires, the fire marshal’s office said in a news release.

The leading contributing factor in cooking fires and fire deaths is unattended cooking, the fire marshal’s office said.

The agency passes along advice from the National Fire Protection Association. That groups advises people stay in the kitchen while cooking on the stove top and don’t use cooking equipment if sleepy or drinking. Also, stay inside while cooking the turkey and check it frequently, and don’t let children get closer than 3 feet to the stove, the group said.

If there’s a fire, slide a lid over it to smother the flames or use a fire extinguisher. Keep children away from electric cords, matches and lighters, and lit candles. And test smoke alarms regularly.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Banks- Mug
Police: Pennsylvania man drove to Morgantown to engage in sexual activity with a minor
Nicholas James Shackelford-Mug
West Virginia teenager sentenced in fatal DUI accident
A tree from Dan and Bryan Trees of West Virginia will stand in the White House this Christmas.
Tree from West Virginia tree farm to be official White House Christmas tree
COVID 11/23
Health officials report 636 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.
Corey Porter, 34, of Parkersburg, West Virginia has been charged with murder and possession of...
West Virginia man charged with killing co-worker in South Carolina

Latest News

Jeremy A. Burdette- Mug
Police: Charleston man sent video of sexual assault to the victim
Co-owner remains optimistic after shipping center goes up in flames
Co-owner remains optimistic after shipping center goes up in flames
Co-owner remains optimistic after shipping center goes up in flames
Co-owner remains optimistic after shipping center goes up in flames
COVID 11/24
Health officials report 969 new cases of COVID-19, 15 additional deaths in W.Va.