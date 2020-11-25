Advertisement

Biden to deliver Thanksgiving address to nation

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President-elect Joe Biden will address the nation Wednesday to deliver a Thanksgiving message from Wilmington, Delaware.

According to his transition team, Biden will “discuss the shared sacrifices Americans are making this holiday season.”

Biden will also say the country can and will get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The address will be livestreamed.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stricter Mask Guidelines
The fight over face coverings in WV continues
Ryan Banks- Mug
Police: Pennsylvania man drove to Morgantown to engage in sexual activity with a minor
Taylor Halstead, 20, was fatally injured late Monday morning at Panther Mining LLC’s American...
Man dead in Kanawha County mining accident
Arrest MGN
Fairmont man charged with two counts of sexual abuse after police say he assaulted an 11-year-old multiple times
Co-owner remains optimistic after shipping center goes up in flames
Co-owner remains optimistic after shipping center goes up in flames

Latest News

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
27 COVID deaths at Illinois vets nursing home prompts probe
FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2017 file photo, people pass the News Corporation headquarters building...
Fox News, family of slain DNC staffer Seth Rich settle suit
Thanksgiving air travel is expected to be down, according to the AAA.
Thanksgiving travel sees sharp decline during pandemic
The former Meghan Markle, 39, said she was sharing her story to help break the silence around...
Duchess of Sussex reveals she had miscarriage in the summer