Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 25, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s a chilly start to the morning, but heading into today, we’ll reach into the low-60s. Unfortunately, however, we’ll also see rain. A low-pressure system will push from the west, arriving during the late-afternoon hours today. This rain will stick around during the overnight hours, so if you’re traveling today and tonight, take an umbrella and give yourself some extra time on those roads. The rain will stick around until late-morning tomorrow at the latest, leaving us with some mist, so be prepared for wet weather for the start of Thanksgiving. By the afternoon and evening hours, however, we’ll simply have a mix of Sun and clouds, so dinner time should be dry. After Thursday, the next couple of days will be dry. Then between Sunday night to Monday morning, another system will push in, bringing cold temperatures, as well as plenty of rain, and maybe even some snow. In short, Wednesday and Thanksgiving morning will be wet, with the afternoon being dry. Have a safe Thanksgiving!

Today: We’ll have clouds to start the day, then rain pushes in the late-afternoon. Winds will be light. High: 62

Tonight: Some more rain pushes into our area overnight, with more showers than actual rain. Some patches of rain could still be moderate, though, so roads will still be slick. Low: 48

Thursday: Early rain left over from last night. Some mist in spots, but other than that, we’ll get breaks in the clouds for the afternoon. Have a safe Thanksgiving! High: 56

Friday: We’ll see a mix of Sun and clouds for the day, with a couple more clouds coming in for the evening. High: 58

