Mountaineer women’s soccer finishes ranked fourth in the nation this fall

Finished as Big 12 runner-up
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer women’s soccer checked in at No. 4 in the nation in the final United Coaches poll of the season.

WVU (7-2) finished as the Big 12 runner-up this season behind No. 3 TCU. Florida State and North Carolina took the top two spots respectively.

The Mountaineers are set to play the second half of this season in the spring when the NCAA will host its championship.

