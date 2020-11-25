Advertisement

No. 14 Oklahoma Taking Big 12′s Best Offense to Morgantown Saturday Night

Sooners lead conference averaging 46 points and 512 total yards per game
Oklahoma football
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It will be a battle of the Big 12′s best offense and defense when No. 14 Oklahoma visits Morgantown Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

The five-time defending conference champion Sooners enter play in second place in the Big 12. OU is 6-2 overall and has won five games in a row.

The Sooners top the conference averaging 46 points and 512 total yards per game. Redshirt-freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler tops the league with 68 percent passing efficiency, 290 passing yards per game and 22 touchdowns.

WVU, however, is up for the challenge on the other side of the ball. The Mountaineers lead the Big 12 allowing only 18 points and 274 yards per game.

The Mountaineers have never beaten OU since joining the Big 12 and are 0-8 in their last eight meetings. The game will be televised on ABC.

