Three NCWV hoop products set to make DI debuts Wednesday

Bridges (WVU), Metheny (BGSU) & McClurg (UNH)
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 12:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three of the best high school basketball players from North Central West Virginia will put their hometowns on the map on Wednesday as they will suit up at the Division I level for the first time.

Fairmont Senior product Jalen Bridges is set to play for the Mountaineers for the first time against South Dakota State. Bridges redshirted in the 2019-20 season and is slated to get significant minutes at the small forward position.

Reigning State Player of the Year and University’s all-time leading scorer Kaden Metheny will play his first game at Bowling Green on Wednesday. The Falcons play No. 25 Michigan at 4 p.m. on ESPN2.

His backcourt buddy and first team all-stater KJ McClurg will lace it up for New Hampshire in its first game of the year. The Wildcats play Keene State at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.

