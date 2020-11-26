Advertisement

Bidens Thanksgiving message: Better days coming

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 11:47 AM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden recorded a special message for Thanksgiving.

The video draws on similar themes to Joe Biden’s remarks Wednesday and their joint CNN op-ed.

The Bidens share how their family celebration will be a smaller affair and a sacrifice.

“We might not be able to join our hands around a table with our loved ones, but we can come together as a nation,” said the president-elect. “I know better days are coming. I know how bright our future is. I know the 21st century is going to be an American century.

“History has shown, and all of you have shown, that there is nothing we can’t do if we do it together.”

They shared their recorded message on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Upshur County vehicle crash on Thanksgiving Day, police say
COVID-19 data Friday, Nov. 27
No new COVID-19 related deaths in W.Va. reported Friday
(From left to right) Marco Caccamo, D.O., dual-organ transplant recipient Nark Kumaravelan, and...
West Virginia’s first dual-organ transplant performed
kids torn from families
Rally held Friday afternoon for families who lost their children due to court and CPS decisions
COVID-19 IN W.Va.: Over 1,000 new cases reported Thursday

Latest News

Pope Francis to appoint 13 new cardinals, including the current Washington D.C. Archbishop...
Pope to appoint first African-American cardinal
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 799 new cases of COVID-19, six additional deaths in W.Va.
An Amber Alert was issued for Victoria Alerman out of Rotan, Texas.
Amber Alert discontinued for Texas toddler
FILE - This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
High court takes up census case, as other count issues loom
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California.
1 dead, 1 injured in Sacramento Black Friday mall shooting