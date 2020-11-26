Advertisement

Culver’s dominant effort powers WVU over VCU, 78-66

Mountaineers will play Western Kentucky Friday in the tournament finals
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 5:46 PM EST
SIOUX FALLS, SD. (WDTV) - Derek Culver mad his presence felt in Sioux Falls this Thanksgiving, going for 23 points and 15 rebounds as No. 15 WVU (2-0) downed VCU (1-1), 78-66.

West Virginia advances to play Western Kentucky in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic Championship game on Friday afternoon.

Sean McNeil put up 16 points for a second day in a row with 4 threes and Deuce McBride added 12 with 4 assists.

Oscar Tshiebwe notched his first double-double of the season, tallying 11 points and 16 rebounds.

