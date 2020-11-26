Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | November 26, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We had a rainy start to Thanksgiving, but now, we’re much drier. This comes as this morning’s low-pressure system and cold front push east. Skies will remain cloudy for Turkey Time, as well as for the overnight hours. A shortwave might produce some drizzle for tonight, but other than that, we’ll deal with clouds and lows in the low-40s. For tomorrow, we’ll be a little cooler, with highs in the low-50s and mostly cloudy skies. A weak cold front will sweep in and bring cooler temperatures and more cloud cover, but other than that, we’ll be mostly dry. After a seasonably cool but sunny Saturday, we’ll deal with clouds pushing in on Sunday, before rain moves in Monday morning. Thereafter, we’ll deal with snow showers that will stick around for much of next week. In short, next week will not be as fun, so stay safe and enjoy the next few days while you can. Have a safe Thanksgiving!

Tonight: Shortwave might bring some drizzles into our area, but other than that, expect mostly cloudy skies. Low: 42

Tomorrow: We’ll be seasonably cool but dry for the day. A cold front will sweep in during the evening hours, reinforcing cool air and increasing cloud cover. High: 52

Saturday: High pressure brings seasonable temperatures and nice, sunny skies to West Virginia, particularly in the afternoon. High: 48

Sunday: Sunny start to the day, then by the afternoon, clouds will start coming from the south. Overnight rain likely. High: 56

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.