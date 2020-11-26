Advertisement

McBride’s 23 guides No. 15 WVU to season opening win over SDSU, 79-71

Mountaineers advance to semis of Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 10:08 PM EST
SIOX FALLS, SD (WDTV) - In just his third career start, Mountaineer sophomore point guard Deuce McBride stole the show, pouring in 23 points to lead No. 15 WVU (1-0) to a 79-71 victory over South Dakota State (0-1).

The Mountaineers advance to semis of Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic and will take on the winner of VCU/Utah State on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

Sean McNeil had a career-high 16 points with two threes and Taz Sherman added 14 of the bench.

Douglas Wilson poured in 17 points for the Jackrabbits and Noah Freidel added 16.

