Pet Helpers: Chase

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - If you are a lover of the older gents, this is the guy you need to meet.

Chase is an extremely lovable Chihuahua mix. He’s 10 years old, but still loves to chase balls and play with toys. He sometimes needs a little boost to get on the sofa, but not always.

He gets along well with the other small dogs here, and will race them for the best spot on your lap when you sit.

His only special need is a once a day pain med for his old joints and lots of love. He’s been neutered and is up to date on everything. Chase is also house trained and expects a small treat when coming back in the house.

His adoption fee is $75 and he is being fostered near Fairmont. If you believe you can give this little gentleman a loving home for his retirement years, submit the application by following this link. https://www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application

