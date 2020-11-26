Advertisement

UPDATE: Police say Salem bank robber stole almost $70 thousand in cash prior to arrest

Bank robbery at Summit Community Bank in Salem.
Bank robbery at Summit Community Bank in Salem.(Jasmin Adous)
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 10:31 PM EST
SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - Clinton Monroe Utter allegedly tied up five bank employees with zip ties during the bank robbery.

Utter made off with approximately $69,100 in cash, according to the police report.

Utter was arrested on Nov. 26., and charged with bank robbery. He is being held on a $250 thousand bail.

UPDATE (11/26/2020 12:11 a.m.):

At around 8:06 p.m. the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI arrested Clinton Monroe Utter, 43, for the robbery of the Summit Community Bank that occurred on 11/17/2020.

This arrest occurred during a traffic stop on US Route 50 near Salem without incident.

At this time both agencies are continuing to investigate.

“The cooperation with the FBI, the Harrison County Prosecutor’s Office, The US Attorney’s Office, and all local police agencies has been flawless during this complex investigation.” said Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny.

ORIGINAL (11/17/2020 8:49 a.m.):

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - Several Police Departments are investigating an armed robbery at Summit Community Bank.

At about 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, the Summit Community Bank in Salem was robbed by a man who police say was armed with a gun. He then stole a vehicle from the bank, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department. Police have not released how much money the man made off with.

The stolen vehicle was found in the Cherry Camp area, police say. According to Harrison County 911 Officials, crews are searching for a suspect.

Officials say there were five victims present in the bank at the time of the robbery, no injuries are being reported at this time.

Police are asking anyone with any information on this robbery to please call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 304-423-7700.

