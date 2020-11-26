Advertisement

West Virginia’s first dual-organ transplant performed

Nark Kumaravelan of Fairmont was the recipient
(From left to right) Marco Caccamo, D.O., dual-organ transplant recipient Nark Kumaravelan, and George Sokos, D.O.
(From left to right) Marco Caccamo, D.O., dual-organ transplant recipient Nark Kumaravelan, and George Sokos, D.O.(WVU Medicine)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 3:37 PM EST
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia saw its first dual-organ transplant at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital Thursday. Nov. 19.

48-year-old Nark Kumaravelan of Fairmont received the gifts of a lifetime, a new heart and a new kidney.

He was suffering from heart disease and kidney failure.

“I’m so grateful to the transplant team at WVU Medicine for their amazing work, and I’m most grateful to the donor and the donor’s family,” Kumaravelan said. “I know my life is being extended through the generosity and kindness of that person; I’ll honor that gift each and every day through my own acts of kindness.”

The surgery was performed by Marco Caccamo, D.O, and George Sokos, D.O. of the WVU Medicine Transplant Alliance.

The delicate and complex transplants took nine-and-a-half hours to complete

The doctors expect Kumaravelan to make a full recovery.

