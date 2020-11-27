Advertisement

Fairmont Senior & Bluefield to meet for fourth straight season in “Funk Bowl” Saturday

No. 6 Polar Bears travel to No. 2 Beavers at 4 p.m.
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 9:30 PM EST
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last season, Bluefield celebrated its victory against Fairmont Senior at East-West Stadium in the state semifinals with a disco ball and string lights.

Because of that, the two teams have agreed to call the 2020 edition of the rivalry “The Funk Bowl,” with the winner claiming the disco ball and more important, a ticket to the AA state title.

The Polar Bears and the Beavers will meet for the fourth straight postseason. The first two meeting came in the state championship game, with the Beavers claiming the 2017 state championship game, and the Bears winning the 2018 state title.

The game is slated for 4 p.m. at Mitchell Stadium on Saturday.

