Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | November 27, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A high-pressure system has kept us dry today, with only clouds hanging around. Overnight, however, a cold front will bring some cool air, as well as clouds and even a few mountain sprinkles. Tonight’s lows will be in the low-40s. Tomorrow will be much better, since not only will highs be in the seasonable upper-40s, but high pressure will clear out skies by the afternoon. Skies will remain clear until Sunday afternoon, when clouds push in from the south. Overnight into Monday morning, a low-pressure system will bring plenty of rain showers, which will stick around for the day, particularly in the morning and in the evening. Monday overnight, cold air and breezy winds will cause the rain to transition into rain-snow mix and even snow showers. These conditions will stick around for much of Tuesday, before we start clearing out by Wednesday morning. In short, next week will involve rain and snow showers, and cold temperatures, so be careful when traveling next week.

Tonight: A cold front will reinforce cool temperatures for tonight and tomorrow, as well as bring in clouds, and maybe even a couple mountain showers. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: We’ll start out cloudy, but by the afternoon, high pressure will dry us out and bring sunshine. High: 50

Sunday: High pressure pushes east and sends warm air into WV. Unfortunately, by the afternoon, clouds will push in, and overnight, rain showers will come in. High: 56

Monday: Low-pressure system sweeps in during the day, bringing rain showers for much of the day. We might see some breaks of rain in the afternoon, but for the most part, we’ll see plenty of showers. Overnight, cold air from the north, and moisture, will mean transitions from rain to rain-snow mix, and even snow showers. High: 49

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.