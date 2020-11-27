Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 27, 2020

We Saw Rain The Past Few Days, But Will This Weekend Be Dry?
By Joseph Williams
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:43 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’ll be much drier than the past few days today, with just mostly cloudy skies rolling through. Highs will be in the low-50s, which, while cooler than yesterday, is still seasonable. Tonight, though, a weak cold front will push in, reinforcing cool air as well as bringing more clouds, and maybe even a couple isolated mountain showers. Heading into tomorrow, skies will clear for the afternoon, thanks to a high-pressure system moving in. Highs will be in the seasonable upper-40s. Then, after a warm but cloudy Sunday afternoon, by Sunday overnight, a low-pressure system will start pushing rain into West Virginia. The rain will stick around for much of Monday, and then on Tuesday, we’ll start seeing snow showers. In short, the start of next week will not be very fun, so go out and enjoy the weekend if you can.

Today: We’ll see mostly cloudy skies for the day, but we’ll be mostly dry. However, we might see a few mountain showers from a front pushing in for tonight. High: 52.

Tonight: A cold front will reinforce cool temperatures for tonight and tomorrow, as well as bring in clouds, and maybe even a couple mountain showers. Low: 40.

Saturday: High pressure brings nice, sunny skies to WV for the afternoon. We’ll start out cloudy, but by the afternoon, we’re looking seasonable and nice. High: 48.

Sunday: We’ll start out sunny, then by the afternoon, clouds will push in from the south. Overnight rain likely. Only solace is that warm air will flow into WV. High: 56.

