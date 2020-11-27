Mountaineers comeback to down WKU & win Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, 70-64

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 15 WVU trailed by 10 with 5 minutes gone by in the second half but stormed back to down Western Kentucky, 70-64, to win the Bad Boy Mowers Crossver Classic Championship.

This is the second year in a row that the Mountaineers have won a Thanksgiving tournament as they captured the Cancun Challenge title in 2019.

Derek Culver scored 15 points and was named tournament MVP while Deuce McBride & Gabe Osabuohien were named to the All-Tournament team.

No. 1️⃣ in your program, No. 1️⃣ in your hearts!



Derek Culver has been named the #CrossoverClassic MVP!#HailWV pic.twitter.com/OwyCeuhpzp — WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) November 27, 2020

McBride tallied 14 points in today’s game with Osabuohien came off the bench to tally 8 with 8 rebounds and 5 assists.

Taz Sherman was a steady source of offense all weekend, tallying 12 points tonight to back up his 14 & 9 performances in the first two games.

West Virginia will return to Morgantown tonight before traveling to Indianapolis on Wednesday to take on No. 1 Gonzaga in the Jimmy V Classic.

