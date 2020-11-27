Advertisement

No new COVID-19 related deaths in W.Va. reported Friday

COVID-19 data Friday, Nov. 27
COVID-19 data Friday, Nov. 27(West Virginia Dept. of Health and Human Resources)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 10:40 AM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time since November 1, the West Virginia Department of Health and human resources reported zero new COVID-19-related deaths in the state Friday.

The death toll remains at 712 with 17 new deaths reported Thursday.

The number of cases reported in a single day also decreased substantially since Thursday.

866 were reported Friday, 264 less than Thursday.

However, active cases have increased by 576 since Thursday, bringing that total to 15,326.

528 patients are in the hospital, 152 are in the intensive care unit, and 63 are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (390), Berkeley (3,030), Boone (625), Braxton (109), Brooke (611), Cabell (2,787), Calhoun (71), Clay (107), Doddridge (118), Fayette (1,111), Gilmer (200), Grant (332), Greenbrier (462), Hampshire (306), Hancock (640), Hardy (250), Harrison (1,279), Jackson (691), Jefferson (1,297), Kanawha (5,531), Lewis (237), Lincoln (410), Logan (1,031), Marion (827), Marshall (1,137), Mason (426), McDowell (613), Mercer (1,307), Mineral (1,170), Mingo (975), Monongalia (3,253), Monroe (365), Morgan (263), Nicholas (323), Ohio (1,472), Pendleton (103), Pleasants (87), Pocahontas (152), Preston (552), Putnam (1,884), Raleigh (1,513), Randolph (679), Ritchie (156), Roane (164), Summers (268), Taylor (320), Tucker (132), Tyler (135), Upshur (477), Wayne (980), Webster (62), Wetzel (393), Wirt (101), Wood (2,432), Wyoming (700).

