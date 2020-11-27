One person killed in Upshur County vehicle crash on Thanksgiving Day, police say

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - One person died Thursday, Nov. 26, in single vehicle crash on Bull Run Rd. near Stone Coal Lake, West Virginia State Police (WVSP) report.

Just before 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, WVSP were dispatched to the crash where they found three people were entrapped in the vehicle. One person was dead, according to the news release. The other two occupants were transported to St. Joseph’s hospital with “non-life threatening injuries.”

Police also report the initial investigation concluded the car was traveling on Bull Run Rd. toward Stone Coal Rd. and was trying to drive through a muddy portion of the roadway.

The news release go on to say that “the vehicle lost control, slid to the left, and rolled over an embankment into a small stream. The vehicle came to rest on its top approximately 12 inches of fast moving water.”

Police say the deceased succumbed to injuries which came from the crash.

Police also say no names will be released at this time.

