Rally held Friday afternoon for families who lost their children due to court and CPS decisions

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - As some families were upset with being separated from loved ones for Thanksgiving due to the pandemic, some had no choice. A rally was held in Preston County where families came together to raise awareness about an issue they believe is occurring in their area, involving what they are saying is poorly regulated court and child protective service (CPS) decisions. These decisions lead to separating families from their children or grandchildren.

“I drove from Virginia to West Virginia to bring awareness to the issue so that way we can change legislation to make American families stronger,” Kimberly Lowe, an advocate for families and Virginian politician said.

A family in Kingwood reached out to Lowe for her help after six of their children had been taken from them.

“Their six children were wrongfully taken from them and I would love if they could go back home by Christmas along with any other children,” Lowe said.

“In our country we spend $29 billion per year in our tax dollars separating children from their families.”

“We’re doing that instead of allocating money to keep our families together,” she said. “What we could be doing is working on job training, housing issues, generational poverty and substance abuse.”

Lowe said instead of working on bettering families, she believes the problem is being given to others to handle and sometimes that creates a larger issue.

“We take children and put them into foster homes, and even though the parents do as much as they can to fight for their children, most of the time they never get their children back because theirs no financial incentive,” she said.

“22 million families have been separated. A lot of the children being put into foster care end up being child trafficked and in West Virginia alone there’s over 1000 children who are unaccounted for,” Lowe said.

Even with the call to raise awareness about the issue, Lowe recognizes the good that comes out of some of these types of situations, but she said there is still more that needs to be done.

“Although we believe there are good foster parents and we believe in protecting children a lot of the time children are still being trafficked, abused in homes and foster parents will sometimes take money even though the children have already been trafficked,” Lowe said. “It’s a systemic problem that’s been going on for a long time but with enough awareness we can bring the legislative change that we need to see.”

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.