Thursday Night Forecast | November 26th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight will remain mostly dry, with some clouds and the possibility of a few sprinkles. Friday, a weak cold front moves in, bringing a slight change in the winds and a temperature drop but not too much precipitation. Skies will be cloudy, and any rain will be scattered. Finally, on Saturday we may see the sun peeking through, as a high pressure system sets in and keeps us pretty dry throughout the day. Sunday will start dry, but as that high pressure system moves out and our next cold front and parent low approach, thicker cloud cover starts to move in. Rain begins in the evening, but the warm air advection ahead of the cold front keeps our temperatures up. Monday, we can expect to see rain all day as that low pressure sets in, and the cold air begins to turn the rain to snow overnight. Tuesday, those snow showers will continue, and our highs will be in the mid-30s. Wednesday, the snow could still hang around in the morning, but they should by moving out in the afternoon. However, temperatures will stay low on Wednesday and Thursday.

Tonight: Cloud cover continues through the night, but skies stay mostly dry. Low: 40

Friday: A weak cold front pushes through the state, bringing a shift in the winds and slightly lower temperatures. There is a chance for some scattered showers! High: 52

Saturday: A weak high pressure system settles in, bringing some breaks in the clouds and some long-awaited sunshine. We should stay mostly dry throughout the day. Head outside before our next system moves in! High: 48

Sunday: Warm air advection ahead of the cold front helps us stay warm, but once the next cold front sweeps in through the evening, rain will be back. High: 56