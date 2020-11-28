2020 Super Six to be played in Charleston

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2020 Super Six will be played at the University of Charleston Stadium at Laidley Field.

The WVSSAC made the decision on Friday to move the high school football state championship games from Wheeling Island due to Ohio County’s orange status on the DHHR map.

The SSAC was also weighing the options of Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown High & Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield.

“It holds 18,000 so we can certainly space out the amount of people we will have attending and keep it safe,” WVSSAC exec. director Bernie Dolan said on choosing UC.

The AA game is still slated to take place on Friday night with the AAA & A games scheduled for Saturday.

This is the first time since 1993 that the games will be played in the state capital. The Super Six was moved to Wheeling the year after that and has been played there ever since.

They will be moved back to Wheeling for the next four years.

