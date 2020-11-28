Advertisement

2020 Super Six to be played in Charleston

Moved from Wheeling due to Ohio County’s orange status
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2020 Super Six will be played at the University of Charleston Stadium at Laidley Field.

The WVSSAC made the decision on Friday to move the high school football state championship games from Wheeling Island due to Ohio County’s orange status on the DHHR map.

The SSAC was also weighing the options of Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown High & Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield.

“It holds 18,000 so we can certainly space out the amount of people we will have attending and keep it safe,” WVSSAC exec. director Bernie Dolan said on choosing UC.

The AA game is still slated to take place on Friday night with the AAA & A games scheduled for Saturday.

This is the first time since 1993 that the games will be played in the state capital. The Super Six was moved to Wheeling the year after that and has been played there ever since.

They will be moved back to Wheeling for the next four years.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Upshur County vehicle crash on Thanksgiving Day, police say
COVID-19 data Friday, Nov. 27
No new COVID-19 related deaths in W.Va. reported Friday
(From left to right) Marco Caccamo, D.O., dual-organ transplant recipient Nark Kumaravelan, and...
West Virginia’s first dual-organ transplant performed
kids torn from families
Rally held Friday afternoon for families who lost their children due to court and CPS decisions
COVID-19 IN W.Va.: Over 1,000 new cases reported Thursday

Latest News

Aidan Green
FSHS senior offensive lineman Green puts the ‘student’ in student-athlete
WVU WBB
WVU WBB downs Fresno State to open season, 83-62
SIOUX FALLS, SD - NOVEMBER 27: West Virginia Mountaineers celebrate following their 70-64 win...
Mountaineers comeback to down WKU & win Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, 70-64
Gage Michael vs. Bluefield
Fairmont Senior & Bluefield to meet for fourth straight season in “Funk Bowl” Saturday