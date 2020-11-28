Advertisement

DHHR Map cancels all high school football state championship games

Harrison County & Ritchie County became ineligible to play Saturday
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It looks like the 2020 high school football season will come to an end today.

With the release of the 5 p.m. DHHR map, Harrison County flashed orange & Ritchie County is red. This disqualifies Bridgeport & RCB from playing their scheduled semifinal games on Sunday for a chance to move on to the AAA & AA title games. Ritchie County is ineligible to play in the Class A state final next week.

The Tribe was scheduled to play Cabell Midland in the AAA semifinals on Sunday afternoon, a game that was pushed to Sunday because of Cabell county’s orange status a week ago. Because Harrison County is now orange, both teams forfeit the game. South Charleston would be the de facto AAA champion.

RCB was scheduled to play Oak Glen on Sunday in the AA semifinal, a game that was pushed to Sunday because of Hancock County’s orange status last week. Although Hancock County is now gold, the Flying Eagles had to wait for them to play on Sunday and now RCB is ineligible to play. The winner of the Bluefield-Fairmont Senior game would become the de facto AA champion.

Ritchie County received a bye to the Class A final game because East Hardy & Tolsia both forfeited last week due to the DHHR map. The Rebels are ineligible to play in next week’s championship game because of the county’s red status. Therefore, St. Marys is the Class A champion. The Blue Devils defeated Pendleton County, 21-7 in the Class A semifinals today.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

kids torn from families
Rally held Friday afternoon for families who lost their children due to court and CPS decisions
School Map 11/28
WVDE Map: Harrison and Jefferson Counties move to Orange
One person killed in Upshur County vehicle crash on Thanksgiving Day, police say
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 799 new cases of COVID-19, six additional deaths in W.Va.
COVID-19 data Friday, Nov. 27
No new COVID-19 related deaths in W.Va. reported Friday

Latest News

Fairmont Senior football
No. 6 Fairmont Senior Wins Second State Title in Three Years Beating No. 2 Bluefield, 21-19
Aidan Green
FSHS senior offensive lineman Green puts the ‘student’ in student-athlete
WVU WBB
WVU WBB downs Fresno State to open season, 83-62
Laidley Field
2020 Super Six to be played in Charleston