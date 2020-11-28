DHHR Map cancels all high school football state championship games

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It looks like the 2020 high school football season will come to an end today.

With the release of the 5 p.m. DHHR map, Harrison County flashed orange & Ritchie County is red. This disqualifies Bridgeport & RCB from playing their scheduled semifinal games on Sunday for a chance to move on to the AAA & AA title games. Ritchie County is ineligible to play in the Class A state final next week.

The Tribe was scheduled to play Cabell Midland in the AAA semifinals on Sunday afternoon, a game that was pushed to Sunday because of Cabell county’s orange status a week ago. Because Harrison County is now orange, both teams forfeit the game. South Charleston would be the de facto AAA champion.

RCB was scheduled to play Oak Glen on Sunday in the AA semifinal, a game that was pushed to Sunday because of Hancock County’s orange status last week. Although Hancock County is now gold, the Flying Eagles had to wait for them to play on Sunday and now RCB is ineligible to play. The winner of the Bluefield-Fairmont Senior game would become the de facto AA champion.

Ritchie County received a bye to the Class A final game because East Hardy & Tolsia both forfeited last week due to the DHHR map. The Rebels are ineligible to play in next week’s championship game because of the county’s red status. Therefore, St. Marys is the Class A champion. The Blue Devils defeated Pendleton County, 21-7 in the Class A semifinals today.

Update: The November 28, 2020, Saturday Education Map is below.



For more information:

Thank you for your patience as the WVDE website may load slowly for some visitors. pic.twitter.com/DBebdHE9Dq — West Virginia Department of Education (@WVeducation) November 28, 2020

