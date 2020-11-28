Advertisement

Friday Night Forecast | November 27th 2020

Sunny start to the weekend, but clouds move in Sunday with evening rain.
Weekend Weather 11 27 2020
Weekend Weather 11 27 2020(wdtv)
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight will be overcast but mostly dry, with a slight possibility of some pop-up showers. Saturday, a high pressure system moves in, and the winds change from westerly to southerly. It will be dry all day and sunny in the afternoon, with the perfect opportunity to get outside before rain and snow early next week. Cloud cover increases during the day on Sunday as cold front and parent low approach, bringing rain and a substantial drop in the temperatures overnight. This rain continues through the day on Monday, as the low sits right over WV and the temperatures continue to drop. Overnight, the rain begins to turn to snow, and snow showers continue throughout the day on Tuesday. Wind chill is of concern overnight as well, as temperatures continue to fall and wind speeds increase. Wednesday, the showers begin to clear, and the sun may even peak through some broken clouds in the afternoon. Thursday will be cloudy but mostly dry during the day, with a chance for some scattered precipitation during the evening. These scattered rain and snow showers continue into Friday.

Tonight: Cloud cover continues through the night, but skies stay mostly dry. Low: 40

Saturday: High pressure moves in, clearing our skies to get a glimpse of sun before a cold and dreary week High: 50

Sunday: Cloud cover increases in the afternoon, rain begins in the evening. Temperatures drop significantly overnight. High: 56

Moday: Rainy all day as the low pressure system moves over WV. Overnight, precipitation turns to a mix of rain and snow. High: 49

