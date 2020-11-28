Advertisement

FSHS senior offensive lineman Green puts the ‘student’ in student-athlete

Will attend & play football at Johns Hopkins University
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) -Entering the 2020 season, Polar Bear senior right tackle Aidan Green was the only returning starter on Fairmont Senior’s offensive line.

It turns out he was the perfect man to help rebuild a unit that’s been a key ingredient to the Bears success over the last couple of years.

“It’s good when you have someone as experienced as Aidan and as a smart to anchor your offensive line in a season when you have less experience,” head coach Nick Bartic said. “Having not only just experience but the intelligence to lead the other guys was a big help.”

Green not only gets it done in the trenches but in the classroom. He boasts a 4.5 GPA this semester and is in the running to be the Class of 2021 valedictorian for FSHS.

His smarts have landed him a spot at Johns Hopkins University next year, where he will join the Blue Jay football team and intends to study engineering. He picked a good place for that field of study. JHU is the top undergraduate engineering school in the nation.

“Can’t get much better for academics,” Green said of his decision. “I want to go into engineering and they are one of the top universities in the country and the coaching staff and everything I really love.”

Green will look to help the Polar Bears reach the state title game on Saturday when they travel to Bluefield in the semis at 4 p.m.

