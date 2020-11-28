Hunters Helping the Hungry: Donate your deer

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Hunters Helping the Hungry is a program that allows hunters across West Virginia to donate their deer to help feed the hungry.

Hunters can donate their deer to a participating meat processor, where the processor grinds, packages and freezes the meat. The meat is then distributed across the state to 600 charitable food pantries, soup kitchens, senior centers, shelters, community centers, orphanages, missions, and churches.

The program is sponsored by the WV Division of Natural Resources (DNR) and has been around for 29 years.

Hunters Helping the Hungry also takes monetary donations that can be made at any time. Checks and money orders should be made out to Hunters Helping the Hungry and mailed to: Hunters Helping the HungryWV Division of Natural Resources163 Wildlife RoadFrench Creek, WV 26218

Click here to view the participating West Virginia Meat Processors

For more information regarding the HHH Program, please contact Judy Channell at (304) 924–6211 or Judy.A.Channell@wv.gov

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.