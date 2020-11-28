Advertisement

WVDE Map: Harrison and Jefferson Counties move to Orange

School Map 11/28
School Map 11/28(West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV)- The West Virginia Department of Education released a new color map for the week of Nov. 28.

Governor Jim Justice has called for all schools to switch to remote learning, with those in green, yellow and gold able to return to in-person or blended learning models on Thursday, Dec. 3.

Green: Braxton, Clay, Gilmer, Lewis, Logan, Mercer, Monongalia, Pendleton, Randolph, Roane, Summers, Tucker and Webster

Green Counties: Extracurricular practices and competitions may occur. Health and safety precautions include, at a minimum, face coverings in grades 3 and above on school buses and when inside of school facilities.

Yellow: Calhoun, Fayette, Greenbrier, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Marion, McDowell, Monroe, Nicholas, Pleasants, Raleigh and Tyler

Yellow Counties: Continue with in-person instruction. Extracurricular practices and competitions may occur. Health and safety precautions include, at a minimum, face coverings at all times for grades 3 and above.

Gold: Barbour, Cabell, Hancock, Morgan, Preston, Upshur and Wetzel

Gold Counties: In-person instruction permitted with increased mitigations including face coverings for children grades 3 and above at all times. Extracurricular activities are permitted in-county (with schools from the same county) and with other gold counties.

Orange: Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Doddridge, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Harrison, Jefferson, Marshall, Mingo, Ohio, Pocahontas, Putnam, Taylor, Wayne and Wood

Orange Counties: Remote learning required.  Extracurricular activities are limited to conditioning only and sport-specific practicing is not permitted. Marching band is limited to outdoors only. Staff may report to their schools, as determined by the county. Essential support services, including special education and meals, will continue.

Red: Mason, Mineral, Ritchie, Wirt and Wyoming

Red Counties: Must move to remote learning. No extracurricular competitions or practices are permitted. Staff may report to their schools, as determined by the county. Essential support services, including special education and meals, will continue.

For information about the data that guides the color-coded map or the Data Review Panel, please contact the DHHR at DHHRCommunications@wv.gov.

