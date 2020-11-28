Advertisement

WVU WBB downs Fresno State to open season, 83-62

Kysre Gondrezick had 23 points
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, NV (WDTV) - Senior guard Kysre Gondrezick netted 23 points with 5 threes and KK Deans added 15 as West Virginia defeated Fresno State to open its season in Las Vegas, 83-62.

The Mountaineers will play their second and final game at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout on Saturday night at 6:45 p.m. against LSU.

Esmery Martinez posted a double-double with 14 points & 15 boards and Madisen Smith added 12.

