Confirmed COVID-19 cases at 10 schools within the Harrison County School District

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County School District announced multiple positive COVID-19 cases within its schools.

On Sunday, Nov. 29, Harrison County Schools announced on its Facebook page confirmed positive COVID-19 cases at the following schools:

• One staff member at Norwood Elementary School.

• One staff member at Bridgeport Middle School.

• One staff member at Washington Irving Middle School.

• One staff member at Simpson Elementary School.

• One staff member at Lost Creek Elementary School.

• One student at Robert C. Byrd High School.

• One student at Lincoln High School.

• One student at Bridgeport High School.

• One staff member at South Harrison Middle School.

• One staff member at Adamston Elementary School.

