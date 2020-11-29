Advertisement

Craft show to raise money for children in need

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
ELLAMORE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Ellamore Volunteer Fire Department is holding a craft fair this weekend to raise money for shop with a firefighter.

Every year the department gives back to children in need with their shop with a firefighter program.

The Ellamore Fire Department was holding a craft fair to raise money to purchase gifts for local children.

Volunteer, Hannah Loudin said, that this program allows firefighters to take kids out shopping and let them pick out some toys for Christmas.

“We take those kids out and the money we raise we take them to Walmart,” she said.

Loudin added the children also typically receive a coat and boots.

