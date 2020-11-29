Emily Albertine (Kunz) Withers, age 98 of Grafton, WV passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV.She was born June 4, 1922 in Worthington, WV a daughter of the late Fred Albert and Cassie Jane “Janet” (Tennet) Kunz.She is survived by her daughter, Glenda J. (Withers) Sigley of Moatsville; one grandson, William Martin “Will” Nose of Romney, WV; two granddaughters, Karla C. Sigley and fiancé Glenn Tenpenny and Rhonda K. Thrush and husband Michael; six great-grandchildren, Amy Moore, Matthew Kreeger, and wife Betsy, Ashley Thorn, Rikki Warream, Cassie Warean, and Kyle Thrush; eleven great-great grandchildren, Cayd, Jeremy, Jude, Gracy, Kayleeana, Lilly, Natalie, Rebecca, Katherine, Olivia, and Sierra; one sister-in-law, Martha Withers; also survived by several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dellet Martin Withers and one granddaughter, Shelby Lynn Moore.Emily worked at the Goodyear Aircraft Company in Akron, OH, Westinghouse Glass in Fairmont and the Grafton Apparel Company in Grafton.She was a proud member of the American Rosie the Riveters Association.The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Garry Whitescarver officiating.Interment will follow at the Hepzibah Cemetery in Taylor County.Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.