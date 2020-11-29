Frances Jean Hamrick Loughry went home to her heavenly reward Friday, November 27, 2020 surrounded by her immediate family and her beloved chiweenie Mitzi. She was under the care of WV Caring Hospice since September. She was born July 2, 1950 in Diana, WV to Virginia Hamrick Brady and was raised by Ty E and Monna L Gay Hamrick, all deceased. She is survived by her husband of 51 years John W Loughry of Valley Point WV, daughter Vanessa Loughry, also of Valley Point, WV, Andy and Vicky Loughry of Elkins, WV, brother Sherman E and wife Louise Hamrick of Mingo WV, and Sisters Beulah Mitchell of Warren OH and Linda Odom of Niles OH. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by siblings Bonnie Hurst, Leoda Ward, Mary Cogar, Roberta Cogar, Howard Hamrick, Odie Hamrick, Leila Brady, Arletta McCourt, Debra Brady and Joyce Brady. She attended Webster County Schools and was a member of the WSHS class of 1969. She and John settled in Bergoo where they raised their family. She was a stay at home mom until her children were grown and she earned a vocational certificate in business administration from Randolph County Adult Learning Center. She worked as a cashier at Silver Creek Resort at Snowshoe, an assistant manager of the Ice Cream Shoppe at Cass and as a cashier at G & R Grocery in Webster Springs. She also volunteered her time at the French Club Snack Bar at WCHS and in special education classes at Webster Springs Elementary and various church and charitable functions over the years. In 2005, she and John moved from Bergoo to Valley Point, WV. Her Christian faith was very important to her and she held the positions of teacher, secretary, youth group leader and Sunday School superintendent in the Bergoo Baptist Church and was a certified Lay Servant in the Sugar Valley United Methodist Church of Bruceton Mills, WV. She loved to cook, read and work puzzles of all kinds. She enjoyed being connected to family and friends online and Facebook opened a world of new friends and groups to her. She had a natural ability to make people feel at ease and her laughter was contagious. Her passing leaves a hole in our hearts; however, we are celebrating her life, love and faith in God with visitation Noon- 3:00 PM, Monday, November 30, 2020 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs and a funeral service at 3:00 PM with Rev Bennie Cowger officiating.In lieu of flowers, she requested donations be made to St Jude Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to be serving the Loughry family.

