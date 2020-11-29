James Eugene Williams, age 75 of Webster Pike, Grafton, WV died Wednesday, November 24, 2020 at the Grafton City Hospital.He was born August 14, 1945 in Silica, WV in Randolph County a son of the late James and Eula (Chidester) Williams.He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Reva Jean (McIe) Williams; one son, James M. Williams and his wife Tina Wig of Dublin, CA; one daughter, Melissa and husband Michael Ridenour of Tunnelton; seven grandchildren, Justin Ridenour of Kingwood, Brittinee Ridenour, Dylan Ridenour, Tristan Ridenour all of Tunnelton, Gabrielle, Noor and Sehej all of Dublin, CA; and four great-grandchildren, Lane Ridenour, Harper, Branson, and Nash Ridenour; three sisters, Kathy and and husband Judd Eskew of French Creek, WV, Joann and husband Mike Casto, Buckhannon, Ruby Williams and husband Dave Shahan of Grafton; also survived by several nieces and nephews and two sisters-in-law Mary Williams, of Adrian, WV and Judi Williams of Rock Cave, WV; two brothers-in-law, Dana “Bud” McIe and Sheldon McIe both of Grafton; and his mother-in-law, Alberta McIe of Grafton.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Virginia “Ginny” Heath; five brothers, Gallard “Bud” Williams, Robert “Bob” Williams, Ralph Williams, Paul Jr. Williams, and Cecil Williams; one half brother, Arden Nethken and father-in-law, Hubert McIe.James was a heavy equipment mechanic up until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, family outings and he loved his family endlessly.Private graveside services for the family will be held at the Buckwheat Cemetery in Pickens, WV on Monday, November 30, 2020.The Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton is honored to serve the Williams Family.Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.