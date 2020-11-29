James “Jimmy” Riddle, 57, of Clarksburg, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on January 21. 1963 in Clarksburg, a son of the late Harold Wesley Riddle, Sr. and Mary Ann Rollins Riddle.He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Rayetta Frye Riddle, who he married on May 21, 1988.He is also survived by his children, James Riddle, II and his companion, Megan Genteel of Anmoore, Mary Riddle and her companion Roger Collins of Gypsy, Eric Riddle of Clarksburg, and Gerald Posey and his wife Alexis of Clarksburg; five grandchildren, Jayden Genteel, Anthony Riddle, McKinley Dodd, Jaxon Riddle and Aliviah Collins; two brothers, Raymond “Timmy” Delaney of VA and Arkie Riddle and his wife Lori of Clarksburg; four sisters, Cora Springer, Pam Rowan and her husband Rex, Kim Wolford and her husband Clifford, and Jennifer Lipscomb and her husband Bill; Special friend who was like a brother to him, Russell Cropp.In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Harold Wesley Riddle, Jr.Jimmy was a wonderful family man who was always protective of his family. He enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. He loved to garden, his truck and also loved his dog Zeus.Condolences may be extended to the family at www.burnsidefuneralhome.comFamily and friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 4-8 pm. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 with Pastor Harley Jeffries presiding. Interment will follow in Stonewall Park Cemetery, Stonewood

