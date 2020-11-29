Joseph Leonard “Joe” Bellotte, 92, of North View, WV, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the United Hospital Center.He was born in Clarksburg, WV, on May 22, 1928, a son of the late Anthony and Rosella Fiorenza Bellotte.Joe was married on August 20, 1949 to Virginia Ann “VA” Casalinouva Bellotte, who preceded him in death on July 9, 2010.Surviving Mr. Bellotte are four children, Alberta Duarte and husband Dan, of North View, Joseph Bellotte of North View, Jimmy P. Bellotte of North View and Justina Marie “Tina” Vosburgh of Clarksburg. He was grandfather to six grandchildren, Scott Duarte and wife Jennifer, Jon Duarte and wife Erica, Nicolas Duarte and wife Chasity, Gabrielle Bergmann, Lexi Vosburgh and Chris Vosburgh; and nine great-grandchildren, Brock Duarte, Brennan Duarte, Sophia Duarte, Amelia Duarte, Jozelyn Duarte, Nico Duarte, Lillian Duarte, Aoife Rose Smith and Elaine “Ellie” Gough. He is also survived by two brothers, Jerry Bellotte and Mac Bellotte; and one sister, Rose Bellotte Hamrick.In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Louie Bellotte , Anthony Bellotte Jr. and Sam Bellotte; one sister Anna Heinzen; and one sister-in-law, Angie Bellotte.Mr. Bellotte was a veteran in the US Navy and retired from Anchor Hocking where he worked in the Mold Shop.He was a member of the St. James Catholic Church in North View and he was an avid golfer, gardener, and enjoyed long walks. He loved WVU and Pittsburgh Steelers football and was a huge fan of the New York Yankees. He watched his favorite movie, “Field of Dreams” many times, but above all he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. where a Vigil service will be held at 7:30 p.m. to conclude the visitation. Catholic Funeral Rites will be held at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 with Father Akila Rodrigo presiding. Interment will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery, where full military graveside rites will be accorded.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

