POCAHONTAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Jeremi Lee Kincaid, 27, was arrested and charged with first degree murder on Friday, Nov. 27.

Kincaid is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

An investigation is currently underway. WDTV will provide updates as more information is released.

