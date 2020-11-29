Melissa Ann Stout, 46, of Shinnston, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 in Bridgeport. She was born on May 13, 1974 in Fairmont, a daughter of the late James Edward Stout and Debra Hyde Stout.She was also preceded in death by her fiancé, Thomas Sendling, on February 8, 2019.She is survived by two children, Patience Olson and her fiancée Neil Morrow and Thomas Sendling, and a son-in-law Tyler Olson; grandchildren, Briley Olson and Oliver Morrow and one on the way; nieces and nephews Jamie and Hannah; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.In addition to her parents and fiancée, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley and Wendy.Melissa was a graduate of Bridgeport High School and she worked at Lowes for several years. She was primarily a stay at home caregiver for her family, which she loved to do. She was an avid reader and she considered her family her life.Condolences may be extended to the family at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, where services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday. Cremation will follow the service.Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

