No. 6 Fairmont Senior Wins Second State Title in Three Years Beating No. 2 Bluefield, 21-19

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WDTV) - In 24 hours, No. 6 Fairmont Senior went from thinking it was playing for a spot in the state championship to actually playing for a state championship.

The Polar Bears played their best when it counted most beating No. 2 Bluefield, 21-19 to earn their second Class AA state title in three years. Fairmont Senior also beat Bluefield in 2018 to win the state championship, 23-13.

The contest became a state title game in the third quarter when the DHHR map was released showing Harrison County in orange. As a result, the other Class AA semifinal between No. 8 Robert C. Byrd at No. 5 Oak Glen scheduled for Sunday was canceled. Even though Hancock County was gold on the map, the game being originally set for Sunday forced the cancellation since Harrison County was previously gold on Friday when the game could’ve been played.

“Whatever else you want to say in terms of a championship or an asterisk or if its official, it doesn’t matter,” said Fairmont Senior head coach Nick Bartic. “This validated our postseason right here.”

Polar Bears senior quarterback and Kent State commit Gage Michael rushed for 187 yards and totaled two touchdowns while also completing 2 of 7 passes for 58 yards and an interception. Fairmont Senior rushed for 333 yards on 48 carries and outgained Bluefield in total yards, 391-227. Freshman running back Dylan Ours rushed for 89 yards on 11 carries with one score.

With the victory, the Polar Bears finish the season at 10-2 overall. Bluefield ends the year at 7-2.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.