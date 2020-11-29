Sandra Jo Holt Simons, 83, of Mt. Clare, WV, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at her residence.She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on July 22, 1937, a daughter of the late Earl and Agnes Mayle Holt.Sandra was married on May 7, 1955, to Frank D. Simons who resides at their home in Mt. Clare.Mrs. Simons is also survived by five children, Franklin E. Simons and wife Sylvia of Taylor County, Cindy Mugnano and husband Tom of Quiet Dell, Sandy Coleman of Clarksburg, David C. Simons and wife Roberta of Adamston, and Thomas “T.J.” Simons and wife Amy of Nutter Fort. She was grandmother to fourteen grandchildren, Carrie Robinson, Joshua and Jamie Simons, Jeremy and Lydia Simons, Jonah and Jessica Simons, Ginny and Rich Hamrick, Michael and Kamala Coleman, Heather and Chris Hartley, David Coleman and companion Danielle Wilson, Kyle and Michele Simons, Stacey and Ryan Markley, Joe Simons, Lura Simons, Ashley and Jordan Campbell, and Elise and Jonathan Moore; and 17 great grandchildren, Jacob Bice, Rylie Simons, Lance Hartley, Preston Hartley, Edie Hartley, Luke Simons, Lyla Simons, Carina Robinson, Nora Campbell, Jonathan Simons, Silas Simons, Corianne Campbell, Patrick Campbell, Milliana Moore, Maisie Hamrick, River Simons and one on the way, Juniper Simons. She is also survived by one brother, Charles Holt and wife Brenda of Stonewood; as well as several nephews and nieces.In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by three brothers, David Holt, Bill Holt and Donald Holt; and sister, Sheila Roach.Mrs. Simons was a graduate of Roosevelt-Wilson High School Class of 1955 and was retired from the United States Postal Service where she had been a LSM Machine Operator.She was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church, where she participated in the Crusaders Sunday School Class. She held memberships in the Lewis County and Clarksburg Senior Citizens. She enjoyed traveling and had visited every state with the exception of North Dakota and Alaska. Above all she was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and will be sadly missed by all of those who knew and loved her.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Monday, November 30, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. where services will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:00 am with Reverend Brian Plum presiding. Interment will follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

