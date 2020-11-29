Saturday Night Forecast | November 28th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight will be clear, but temperatures will drop into the low 30s overnight with the passage of a cold front. Tomorrow morning, skies will remain clear, but cloud cover begins to increase in the afternoon. Enjoy the warmer weather before a cold week begins! Sunday night, rain begins to fall, and this rain continues through the day on Monday. Then, overnight, the rain begins to turn to snow, with snow showers falling through the day on Tuesday. It will be cold and overcast throughout the day. Tuesday night into Wednesday, strong winds are also expected, and already cold temperatures will feel even colder as a result. Snow showers begin to clear out Wednesday morning, and the sun may peek through some scattered clouds over the afternoon. Thursday, a high pressure system moves in, and skies are mostly cloudy with the possibility of some stray showers. These conditions continue into Friday, but another system is expected to make its way over West Virginia for the weekend, bringing a return to rain on Saturday.

Tonight: Skies remain clear overnight, but temperatures take a plunge. Low: 30

Sunday: Clear skies in the morning, with cloud cover increasing throughout the day. Enjoy the warmth before the chill! Rain begins late in the evening. High: 56

Monday: Rain intensifies in early morning hours, continuing throughout the day, with slightly cooler temperatures. Wind gusts up to 20 mph possible. High: 52

Tuesday: Rain turns to snow just after midnight, so use caution if traveling! Snow showers continue all day. High: 33