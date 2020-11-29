Advertisement

Small business Saturday in Morgantown

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Across the country people celebrate small business Saturday. Morgantown was one of the cities that participated in this event.

Every year the Saturday after Black Friday was small business Saturday.

In Morgantown vendors set up all over High Street to sell their unique items.

Savannah Thomas with New Pine Thrift said it was nice the community could hold an event to support local businesses after their struggles during the pandemic.

“A lot of small businesses suffered when everything shut down. Having the ability to come out, and the ability to shop in a socially distance outside environment is really important,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WV COVID-19
Health officials report 1,152 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va.
Kincaid, Jeremi Lee
Man charged with first degree murder in Pocahontas County
Katelyn Elizabeth Bakersmith
WVSP searching for missing/runaway in Barbour County
COVID-19 and school
Confirmed COVID-19 cases at 10 schools within the Harrison County School District
School Map 11/28
WVDE Map: Harrison and Jefferson Counties move to Orange

Latest News

Konate Signs with Greek Pro League Team P.A.O.K. BC
Konate Signs with Greek Pro League Team P.A.O.K. BC
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 11 29 2020
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 11 29 2020
COVID-19 and school
Confirmed COVID-19 cases at 10 schools within the Harrison County School District
Kincaid, Jeremi Lee
Man charged with first degree murder in Pocahontas County
Craft show to raise money for children in need
Craft show to raise money for children in need