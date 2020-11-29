MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Across the country people celebrate small business Saturday. Morgantown was one of the cities that participated in this event.

Every year the Saturday after Black Friday was small business Saturday.

In Morgantown vendors set up all over High Street to sell their unique items.

Savannah Thomas with New Pine Thrift said it was nice the community could hold an event to support local businesses after their struggles during the pandemic.

“A lot of small businesses suffered when everything shut down. Having the ability to come out, and the ability to shop in a socially distance outside environment is really important,” she said.

