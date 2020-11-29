WVSP searching for missing/runaway in Barbour County

BARBOUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -West Virginia State Police are searching for a missing/runaway teenager from Barbour County.

Police say Katelyn Elizabeth Bakersmith, 15, was last seen on Nov. 28., in Barbour County.

Bakersmith has black hair, blue eyes, weighs 120 lbs, and is 4′9″.

Police urge anyone with information to call 911 or West Virginia State Police.

If seen, contact 911 or WVSP.

