Advertisement

WVSP searching for missing/runaway in Barbour County

Katelyn Elizabeth Bakersmith
Katelyn Elizabeth Bakersmith(West Virginia State Police)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -West Virginia State Police are searching for a missing/runaway teenager from Barbour County.

Police say Katelyn Elizabeth Bakersmith, 15, was last seen on Nov. 28., in Barbour County.

Bakersmith has black hair, blue eyes, weighs 120 lbs, and is 4′9″.

Police urge anyone with information to call 911 or West Virginia State Police.

If seen, contact 911 or WVSP.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WV COVID-19
Health officials report 1,152 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va.
Kincaid, Jeremi Lee
Man charged with first degree murder in Pocahontas County
COVID-19 and school
Confirmed COVID-19 cases at 10 schools within the Harrison County School District
School Map 11/28
WVDE Map: Harrison and Jefferson Counties move to Orange

Latest News

Konate Signs with Greek Pro League Team P.A.O.K. BC
Konate Signs with Greek Pro League Team P.A.O.K. BC
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 11 29 2020
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 11 29 2020
COVID-19 and school
Confirmed COVID-19 cases at 10 schools within the Harrison County School District
Kincaid, Jeremi Lee
Man charged with first degree murder in Pocahontas County
Craft show to raise money for children in need
Craft show to raise money for children in need