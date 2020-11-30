Advertisement

Betty Lou Hanlin

James Eugene Williams
James Eugene Williams(WDTV Placeholder)
Published: Nov. 30, 2020
Betty Lou Hanlin, 68, of Fairmont, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Pierpont Center at Fairmont Campus. She was born on May 12, 1952, in Morgantown, a daughter of the late Ernest and Pauline (White) Shillinburg. In keeping with her wishes, Betty will be cremated without services. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

