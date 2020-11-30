Carey Records 700th Career Win

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg and WVU women’s basketball’s own Mike Carey has reached another milestone as a head coach.

The Liberty High School alum notched his 700th career victory at the helm after WVU defeated LSU Saturday, 62-42 in Las Vegas. The Mountaineers also won their season-opener Friday, 83-62 over Fresno State and are now 2-0 to start the year in Carey’s 20th season. 412 of his career wins have come with the Mountaineers.

Before arriving at West Virginia, Carey was the head coach of Salem men’s basketball from 1987-1999, leading the Tigers to a 288-102 record, five conference championships and seven postseason appearances.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.