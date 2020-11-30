Advertisement

Culver named Big 12 Player of the Week

First-ever player of the week honor
Published: Nov. 30, 2020
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After picking up MVP honors of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, WVU junior forward Derek Culver has been named Big 12 Player of the Week.

This is Culver’s first-ever conference player of the week honor and the first for a Mountaineer since Jaysean Paige in 2016.

He averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds at the tournament, including a 23 points, 15 board performance against VCU in the semifinal game.

