Culver named Big 12 Player of the Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After picking up MVP honors of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, WVU junior forward Derek Culver has been named Big 12 Player of the Week.

This is Culver’s first-ever conference player of the week honor and the first for a Mountaineer since Jaysean Paige in 2016.

He averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds at the tournament, including a 23 points, 15 board performance against VCU in the semifinal game.

Congratulations DC! Our first @Big12Conference Player of the Week since Jaysean Paige in 2016.



Derek Culver was named 𝗠𝗩𝗣 of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic after leading @WVUhoops to a 3⃣-0⃣ start. He collected a double-double with 2⃣3⃣ points and 1⃣5⃣ rebounds against VCU.@culver_derek is the #Big12MBB Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/NenkZw9fU1 — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 30, 2020

