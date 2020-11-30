BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -David C. Griffith, 91 years of age, of Stonewood, WV, passed away on November 29, 2020, at River Oaks Nursing Home. He was born in Clarksburg, WV on January 21, 1929, a son of the late Ralph and Mildred Griffith. He was preceded in death by his wife, M. Joann Griffith whom he married in May 1947. In addition, he was preceded in death by one sibling, Jerry Griffith and his son-in-law, Paul J. Snider, Jr. He is survived by his only child, his loving daughter, Jackie Snider of Stonewood; two granddaughters Missy Jeffers and her husband Patrick of Bridgeport and Cindy Howvalt of Fairmont; five great- grandchildren Abby Jeffers, Adrienne “AG” Howvalt, Matthew Howvalt, Hannah Jeffers, and Gianna “Gigi” Johnson; two sisters Barbara Jean Mihaliak and her husband Whitey of Stonewood and Donna Oldroyd of Stonewood; one sister-in-law Josephine Shreves of Morgantown; as well as several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Mr. Griffith was a graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School, Class of 1947.He and his wife moved to Hampton, VA in 1964 where they resided for 35 years. He was employed by Farm Fresh were he also retired from. He was a member of the Hampton Church of the Nazarene. Many family memories were made during this one with family coming to visit every summer and enjoying Buckroe Beach, many visits to Busch Gardens and Water Country USA. In 2000, he and his wife moved back to Stonewood, WV to enjoy time with family and took on the job of becoming full time babysitters for Abby and Adrienne. The girls were his pride and joy. They have many precious memories of taking walks in the double stroller, singing church songs, and learning Bible stories. Mr. Griffith was a member of the Congregational Missionary Church in Stonewood. Each day he started with a prayer, daily devotions, watching his favorite preachers, and ended with kneeling by his bedside in prayer. He never failed to tell you how very proud he was of you, how much he loved you, and that he was praying for you. He enjoyed reading his bible, planting a garden, working in his flower beds, and taking care of his neighbors. Most of all, he was very active in church, and never met a stranger to share his love of Christ with. He cherished each moment spent with family and friends, especially those five great grandchildren and his special neighbor’s kids. Many Friday nights were spent with sleepovers with all the great grandchildren, he loved every moment of it. Family and friends may call to the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm where the funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11:00am with Pastor Sherman Goodwin presiding. Interment will follow at Stonewall Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.AmosCarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home

