Advertisement

Dunbar Mayor-elect loses arm in hunting accident

The Mayor-elect of Dunbar is in the hospital after his arm had to be amputated following a...
The Mayor-elect of Dunbar is in the hospital after his arm had to be amputated following a hunting accident.(WSAZ)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 3:55 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mayor-elect of Dunbar is in the hospital after his arm had to be amputated following a hunting accident.

A family friend tells WSAZ Scott Elliott was shot in the arm Friday while hunting.

He was in surgery for several hours but doctors were not able to save his arm.

Elliott previously served as captain of the Dunbar Police Department before retiring in 2017 after 22 years.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with medical expenses. In just five hours, it has raised more than $1,300.

To donate, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremi Lee Kincaid- Mug
UPDATE: Pocahontas County man allegedly shoots and kills victim, disposes of murder weapon
WV COVID-19
Health officials report 1,152 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va.
Katelyn Elizabeth Bakersmith
WVSP searching for missing/runaway in Barbour County
COVID-19 and school
Confirmed COVID-19 cases at 10 schools within the Harrison County School District
School Map 11/28
WVDE Map: Harrison and Jefferson Counties move to Orange

Latest News

Charter
West Virginia’s first charter school application denied
Charter
First Charter School Application Denied
Wisdom to wealth
Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, Nov. 30.
Halterman
Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, Nov. 30.
Bull Run Road
More than a bump in the road: Upshur County resident calls for road maintenance after fatal accident