Dunbar Mayor-elect loses arm in hunting accident

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mayor-elect of Dunbar is in the hospital after his arm had to be amputated following a hunting accident.

A family friend tells WSAZ Scott Elliott was shot in the arm Friday while hunting.

He was in surgery for several hours but doctors were not able to save his arm.

Elliott previously served as captain of the Dunbar Police Department before retiring in 2017 after 22 years.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with medical expenses. In just five hours, it has raised more than $1,300.

