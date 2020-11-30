Advertisement

Health officials report 845 new cases of COVID-19, six additional deaths in W.Va.

COVID 11/30
COVID 11/30(DHHR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 845 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Monday.

It brings the total count to 47,842.

DHHR officials also reported six additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Monday bringing the death count to 735.

The patients were a 79-year old male from Monroe County, a 93-year old female from Brooke County, an 87-year old female from Brooke County, an 89-year old female from Ritchie County, an 80-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 84-year old male from Cabell County.

“I urge all West Virginians to follow safety recommendations and extend deepest sympathy to families grieving profound loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 16,787 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 597 patients are currently hospitalized. 162 patients are in ICU, and 76 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (422), Berkeley (3,268), Boone (648), Braxton (116), Brooke (654), Cabell (2,905), Calhoun (80), Clay (121), Doddridge (124), Fayette (1,172), Gilmer (206), Grant (389), Greenbrier (516), Hampshire (338), Hancock (708), Hardy (282), Harrison (1,417), Jackson (700), Jefferson (1,371), Kanawha (5,713), Lewis (242), Lincoln (427), Logan (1,055), Marion (899), Marshall (1,235), Mason (489), McDowell (629), Mercer (1,360), Mineral (1,322), Mingo (986), Monongalia (3,341), Monroe (379), Morgan (289), Nicholas (361), Ohio (1,576), Pendleton (105), Pleasants (98), Pocahontas (211), Preston (652), Putnam (1,983), Raleigh (1,613), Randolph (693), Ritchie (179), Roane (183), Summers (274), Taylor (350), Tucker (140), Tyler (138), Upshur (514), Wayne (1,030), Webster (68), Wetzel (413), Wirt (113), Wood (2,593), Wyoming (752).

Upcoming free COVID-19 testing daily events:

November 30, 2020

Berkeley County

Boone County

  • 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County

  • 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Hampshire County

  • 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire High School, 157 Trojan Way, Romney, WV

Harrison County

  • 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; call 304-623-9308)

Jefferson County

  • 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, Front Parking Lot, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
  • 2:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Shepherd University, Parking Lot beside Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Kanawha County

  • 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, E., Charleston, WV (by appointment; 304-348-8080)

Marshall County

Mingo County

  • 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, The Store House-The Gilbert Food Bank, 41 Snowflake Lane, Gilbert, WV
  • 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV

Ohio County

  • 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV
  • 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV
  • 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Taylor County

Wayne County

  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wirt County

Wood County

Wyoming County

  • 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

December 1, 2020

Berkeley County

Boone County

  • 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County

  • 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Clay County

  • 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Doddridge County

  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV (in the barn)

Grant County

  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Hardy County

  • 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, HCEAA Building, 17940 State Route 55, Baker, WV
  • 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield, WV

Jefferson County

  • 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, Front Parking Lot, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
  • 2:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Shepherd University, Parking Lot beside Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Kanawha County

  • 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, E., Charleston, WV (by appointment; 304-348-8080)

Marshall County

Mason County

Mercer County

  • 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV

Mineral County

  • 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV
  • 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Route 28, Fort Ashby, WV

Mingo County

  • 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 183 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV (under the tent)
  • 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV
  • 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Ohio County

  • 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV
  • 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV
  • 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Ritchie County

Taylor County

Wayne County

  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

Wyoming County

  • 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremi Lee Kincaid- Mug
UPDATE: Pocahontas County man allegedly shoots and kills victim, disposes of murder weapon
WV COVID-19
Health officials report 1,152 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va.
Katelyn Elizabeth Bakersmith
WVSP searching for missing/runaway in Barbour County
COVID-19 and school
Confirmed COVID-19 cases at 10 schools within the Harrison County School District
School Map 11/28
WVDE Map: Harrison and Jefferson Counties move to Orange

Latest News

Charter
West Virginia’s first charter school application denied
Charter
First Charter School Application Denied
Wisdom to wealth
Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, Nov. 30.
Halterman
Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, Nov. 30.
Bull Run Road
More than a bump in the road: Upshur County resident calls for road maintenance after fatal accident