Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | November 30, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight will be the first night we’ve seen decent snow accumulation in the lowlands. This comes as a low-pressure system pushes to the north of us, resulting in moisture and cold air coming from the north. Rain will start transitioning to snow in the late-evening hours, and overnight, we’ll start seeing cold temperatures and snowfall. Tomorrow, breezy winds, with gusts exceeding 25 mph, will make temperatures that are already close to freezing feel much colder. Additionally, we’ll see at least two to four inches of snowfall in the low-lands, with the mountains seeing over 6 inches of snowfall. Because of the snow totals and gusty winds, West Virginia will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from tonight until early-morning Wednesday, with the mountain counties being under a Winter Storm Warning from late-afternoon until early-morning Wednesday. Make sure to keep supplies (like food, blankets, and batteries) in your vehicle just in case, and drive carefully when traveling for tonight and tomorrow, as roads will be slick, due to snow accumulation and perhaps ice on the roads. Fortunately, Wednesday will involve better weather conditions, as high pressure pushes snow showers out of WV by the early-morning hours. Stay safe for the next few days.

Tonight: We’ll have fully transitioned from rain to rain/snow and snow for tonight. The precip will continue overnight, with breezy winds making temperatures feel colder. Low: 26

Tomorrow: Snow showers push in for much of the day, and combined with breezy winds and cold temperatures, it will not be a good day outside. Keep supplies in your car just in case, and be careful driving and stay warm. High: 32.

Wednesday: HP pushes out snow showers, leading to skies clearing out by the afternoon. High: 36

Thursday: Staying dry for most of the day, thanks to HP system. However during the overnight hours, we might see a chance for some rain showers. High: 45

