Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 30, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Not only will today be dreary and wet, but tomorrow will involve some snow problems. A low-pressure system is bringing rain showers to WV for today, which will mean slick roads for today. As we transition into the evening hours, the system will drag cold air from the north and moisture from the Great Lakes, which will mean we’ll transition from rain to snow in the late-evening hours. Tomorrow will involve plenty of snow showers pushing into our area, with most of the snow falling in the mountains. Snow totals will likely push over three inches across West Virginia, including over 4 inches in the mountains, with some areas seeing nearly 10 inches. Winds will also be breezy for the next few days, with gusts above 25 mph for tonight and tomorrow. Because of this, WV will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from 8 PM tonight to 7 PM tomorrow, with the mountain counties under a Winter Storm Warning from 4 PM today to 7 PM tomorrow. Be aware of slick roads and hazardous driving conditions for Tuesday, along with cold temperatures, and carry extra supplies in your car just in case something happens. Fortunately, by Wednesday afternoon, the low-pressure system will push northeast, taking the snow showers with them. In short, be careful for today and tomorrow.

Today: Rain will continue throughout much of today, so be careful with wet roads. During the late-afternoon and evening hours, we could see some transition to snow. High: 48

Tonight: We’ll have fully transitioned from rain to rain/snow and snow for tonight. The precip will continue overnight, with breezy winds making temperatures feel colder. Low: 26

Tuesday: Snow showers fall for much of the day, meaning many locations will see at least 2 inches of snowfall, and some areas could see even higher numbers. Be very careful driving and keep supplies in your car just in case. High: 31.

Wednesday: Snow showers push out of our area by the early-morning, as low-pressure in the north gets replaced by high pressure in the south. We’ll dry out by the afternoon. High: 37

